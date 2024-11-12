Veteran Bengali actor Manoj Mitra dies at 86

Famous Bengali theatre and film personality Manoj Mitra, known for writing and directing farces and fantasies that highlighted social and political issues, died at a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, 12 November, due to old age-related ailments, family sources said.

Mitra was 86.

According to a doctor, Mitra breathed his last at around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

"He was admitted to the hospital on 3 November with several illnesses. His condition kept on deteriorating and today, at around 8:50 a.m., he left us," the doctor told PTI.

The octogenarian was earlier admitted to hospital on 20 September with breathing issues and an imbalance of sodium and potassium levels, among other health-related issues, doctors said. He was discharged from the hospital at the end of September after treatment.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the passing of Mitra, and described it as an irreplaceable loss to Bengali cinema and theatre.

‘Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director and playwright, 'Banga Bibhushan' Manoj Mitra today morning,' she posted on X.

'He had been a leading personality in our theatre and film worlds and his contributions have been immense. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers,' she added.