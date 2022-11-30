Vikram Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar vice-chairman, passes away

Former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy said that he was saddened by the demise of Vikram Kirloskar. "His untimely death is a big loss as he had achieved big in the industry, social service and various sectors."



Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, "Devastated with Vikram's shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and inconsolable grief of Gitanjali, Manasi and the family. May he rest in eternal peace. Om Shanthi."



A graduate in mechanical engineering from MIT, Vikram Kirloskar had been involved in the automobile industry since 1981. He also served as the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).