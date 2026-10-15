Wayanad’s seedman, fondly called Nellachan, is no more

When Cheruvayal Raman was offered a government job in 1969 for a monthly salary of Rs 150, he could hardly refuse. The job was his opportunity to step away from the uncertainties of agriculture. He had registered with the employment exchange in Kannur the previous year.

But Raman had forty acres of land to think about. His uncle owned 22 acres of paddy fields and another 18 acres of dry land. When Raman told him about the appointment, the old man remained silent. Then he asked a question that would shape the rest of Raman’s life.

“If you leave, who will look after all this? Won’t it all dry up? If you don’t want it, abandon everything and go!”

Raman abandoned the job instead. “This land was not the job the government had given me,” he would recall.

He never really left those paddy fields.

Cheruvayal Raman, Wayanad’s beloved Nellachan, died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on 14 October. He was 76. With him has passed a remarkable custodian of agricultural memory.