Well-known theater artist, scholar and IPTA National President Ranbir Singh passes away

He adapted many foreign plays for the Indian stage. He was a keen scholar of history. He wrote many books on the history of theatre which give a valuable insight into the multifarious and rich cultural heritage of our country. Some of his important books are: 'Wajid Ali Shah', Parsi Rangmanch Ka Itihas', 'Inder Sabha', Sanskrit Natak Ka Itihas'.

He was also a cultural advisor to Mauritius and vice-president of the Rajasthan Sangeet Akademi. For enriching theatre in India and with the purpose of taking the rich Indian tradition of theatre to the world, he visited many countries like Russia, Germany, France, England, Nepal etc.

Association with IPTA (Indian People's Theatre Association- Jan Natya Manch)

In 1984, when IPTA was being restructured, Ranbir Singh joined the Association and attended the National Convention held in Agra in 1985. He was elected Vice President at the National Convention in Hyderabad in 1986 and National President in 2012 after the death of AK Hangal.

He used to take part in every event and conference of IPTA with zeal and enthusiasm. Under his guidance activities of IPTA continued to grow. He considered it necessary that new plays and experiments are constantly performed on stage.

The National Committee of IPTA has paid heartfelt tributes on the passing away of this vibrant theatre activist and scholar. Rakesh, National General Secretary of IPTA said that not only Hindi but Indian theater and cultural world has lost a true friend. Progressive Writers Association, Janvadi Lekhak Sangh, Jan Sanskriti Manch and well-known litterateurs, intellectuals including Naresh Saxena, Raj Bisaria, Virendra Yadav, Akhilesh, Vinod Das, Arun Kamal, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, Awadhesh Preet, Santosh Dixit, Om Thanvi, Pallav, Madan Kashyap paid tributes to Ranbir Singh.

Bihar IPTA General Secretary Tanveer Akhtar said that with Ranbir Singh's demise, the country has lost a thespian who constantly worked for nurturing the great tradition of Parsi Theatre. Bihar IPTA working president Sitaram Singh said that Ranbir Singh was rich in versatility. He presented the IPTA movement prominently in national and international forums