1962 missile crisis was a turning point for the Cuban revolution

As academics and the media recall and reassess the Cuban missile crisis sixty years on, their focus will primarily be on the two superpowers – the United States and the USSR – that seemingly came close to a nuclear war.

However, it is also timely to reconsider those who found themselves in the middle of the would-be conflict: the Cuban leaders, whose willingness to accept Soviet missiles triggered the crisis in the first place, and the ordinary Cuban people, as the reality of the threat dawned on them.

While the rest of us held our breath and then breathed a sigh of relief when the moment of crisis had passed, Cubans were increasingly aware that in any nuclear clash, they would simply be obliterated.

The final scenes of Tomás Gutiérrez Alea’s 1968 film, Memoriasdel Subdesarrollo (Memories of Underdevelopment) showed eloquently, in grim black and white, the sombre but determined mobilisation of Cubans to defend their uncertain future. After three years of economic, political, and even military combat, this might really be the final battle.

It wasn’t, of course: Cuba survived, along with the rest of humanity. But the missile crisis had a profound impact on the country’s history. In particular, it fostered a distrustful attitude toward Cuba’s erstwhile Soviet ally, which left its mark on Cuban policy throughout the Cold War, and ultimately helped the system that arose from the revolution of 1959 to survive long after the demise of the USSR.

There are several questions about Cuban attitudes to the crisis and its outcome, then and now, and about what it actually meant for Cubans and their revolution. The first and perhaps most obvious question is: How much was Cuba really involved in the crisis itself?

The answer in this case is simple. Once the frenzied negotiations commenced between the superpowers, what Cubans wanted played less and less part in the discussions. Moscow and Washington achieved the final agreement over Cubans’ heads.

This leads us to the next question: What did the Cuban leadership actually want from hosting the missiles and then from the denouement of the crisis? The answer to that is more complex.