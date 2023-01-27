Union Budget 2023: Budget proposals must be aimed to tilt distribution in favour of suffering masses

The Union Budget for 2023-24 is to be presented before Parliament on February 1, 2023 at a time when both the Indian as well as world economies face a grim situation.

Notwithstanding the tall claims of the Modi government, India’s economy is yet to recover from the crippling effects of the COVID pandemic and the disastrous way in which it was handled by the government of India.

Since the time the last Budget was presented, the global economic context has also worsened with the outbreak of the military conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by Western powers.

India has to, however, be prepared for not merely a temporary world recession but the possibility of a prolonged world capitalist crisis as the neoliberal ‘globalisation’ of the last few decades comes undone under the weight of its own contradictions.