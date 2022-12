Everyone in Bandra has a nickname. Sometimes it replaces the person’s actual name over time, and it’s totally okay. Oh the stories of Duffer Danny, Lamboo Shawn and the Fighter Sisters. Nicknames here are painfully, amusingly accurate, and are accepted without any hard feelings (so refreshing in the woke times we live in). How else will the neighbours differentiate one John from the third?

Before ‘bro’, there was, and thankfully still is, ‘men’. Attached in good measure to the end of most sentences, it exemplifies Bandra English. A unique lingo, which is, without a doubt, a curtain-raiser to the disarming nature of this suburb-by-the-sea.

“Are you ‘lisning’ or wot, men?”

Bandra’s residents are still just simple folk with big hearts. If you walk into its neighbourhoods and get to know them, there’s an instant sense of a more carefree time. And that is old magic.

Today, it is repeatedly rated as one of the trendiest places to be, what with all the events and restaurants that keep popping up. But the vegan lattes, the hipsters, the coolerthan-my-sneakers cafes, the wall art, the influencers… all of it exists simply because Bandra is a place that has always given individuals and ideologies something that is in rather short supply these days—acceptance!

But who’s doing this accepting? Largely, the Catholics of Bandra. As a culture, they value community, and despite a proclivity to harmless gossiping, they are open-minded.

During feast days and Christmas, the true spirit of Bandra shines. The construction of high-rises creates dust storms on all sides, but the lights are sparkling and the cheer is apparent. The bungalows gleam with decorations. There is a festive air, and the greetings of the old- timers and relatives from abroad, who make their annual visits back ‘home’ to Bandra, fills the streets. Walk into the village and church bazaars around this time and the creativity of the community catches your eye. Handmade ornaments. Upcycled bottle lights. Pretty crochet toys. Not to mention, the excellent food.

At the recent Bandra feast (a week-long celebration of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Mount Mary’s Basilica in September), I met the neighbourhood’s food vendors who add so much personality to the festivities with their fiery choriz pavs, friendly faces, and great sense of humour. “Don’t have change? Give me tomorrow, men baba. Where I’m going, you eat now.”

But how can they be so trusting, I think to myself sometimes. Not a moment of wariness about ‘where I’m going’, even when they’ve met a person for the first time. And the way they give you the food that they have cooked, it’s not a business transaction like other food carts—they’re serving up a little bit of their story too.