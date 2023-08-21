A fallacious definition of poverty

On 3 April this year, the Union MoS for planning, Rao Inderjeet Singh, said in the Rajya Sabha that the government had no data after 2011–12 for estimating poverty, and therefore had no idea how many people had been lifted out of poverty since then.

On 18 July, however, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had announced that between 2005 and 2019, India had lifted 415 million persons out of poverty; it had of course no information for the post-pandemic period, but for the pre-pandemic period, what it said generated much hype.

What was missed in this hype, however, was not only that the UNDP’s concept of poverty was vastly different from what is usually meant by the term here, but also that the UNDP concept is neither theoretically robust nor statistically well-founded.

The euphoria created by it was simply false. India’s official poverty estimates, though no longer directly based on nutritional deprivation, still take nutrition as a point of departure; and the National Sample Survey’s large-sample consumer expenditure surveys provide the statistical basis for these estimates.

There has been no poverty estimate for the years after 2011–12 because the results of the next survey, for 2017–18, were suppressed by the central government and there have been no further surveys since then.

The UNDP, by contrast, takes a number of indicators, assigning them specific weights to arrive at a composite measure.

Among these indicators are: whether the body mass index (BMI) is below 18.5 kg/m2; whether any child below the age of 18 has died in the family in the previous five years; whether any household member aged ‘school entrance age plus six years’ or older has completed at least six years of schooling; whether any school-aged child is not attending school up to the age at which he or she would complete class eight; and so on.