A frustrated working class and high inequality in society may well lead to unrest in country

India’s recovery from the pandemic has been defined as K-shaped. This means that some sectors and people have managed to not only return to pre-pandemic levels of wealth and income, but have also seen increased prosperity. On the other hand, others have continued to lose even more. India’s growth story seems to have left a large section of its people out, and that class is clearly feeling the burden.

All these aggravated fault lines eventually result in the inducement of the same feeling: frustration. The lack of growth, missing out on opportunities, losing one’s future and seeing stagnation in life, add up to create a hopeless and frustrated individual who just wants a way out. Whereas those with money have the option of approaching psychologists and avail of expensive therapy, for the have-nots, there simply is no mental health redressal mechanism.

Therefore, for any realistic solution, these handicaps of the victims must be acknowledged. Thus, for addressing the crisis at hand, the approach should be based on acknowledgement, rebuilding and prevention.

In our political and mainstream discourse, socio-economic inequality (which increased in India due to the pandemic) is hardly given the attention it deserves, being looked at as a by-product of policies that just has to be lived with.

This was most reflective during the protests against the controversial farm laws, as many commentators thought that even if the farm laws induced inequality, they were better for the economy.

The current attitude of the Union Government towards the disparity in wealth was also reflected very well when members of the ruling party chose to disparagingly call social welfare measures “rewadi culture”. Inequality needs to be addressed as a problem for there to be a solution.

So far, policy measures taken for people in the unorganised sector have been related to mere survival. For example, focusing on providing free ration of food grains and vaccines. However, as we move towards economic recovery, it is important to address people’s aspirations and create opportunities. Schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act can be used. Steps should be taken to ensure that people who have lost livelihood find similarly placed jobs.

An approach can be based on using the upcoming Census data to specifically target communities which have lost the most during the pandemic.

The immediate crisis that needs to be dealt with is inflation; getting it under control is absolutely crucial in order to stop the further erosion of the lower socio-economic classes’ wealth.

As the world becomes a more unstable place, the State needs to become ready and prepared for the possibility of facing similar situations better. Thus, there need to be strong safety nets for unorganised workers. Something like unemployment insurance can be a method.

Ensuring that there exists infrastructure and Standard Operation Procedures to deal with such situations, like emergency food kits, travel arrangements and easing up of loans, will also be necessary.

A frustrated working class is extremely dangerous for any country; mixed with high inequality, it is a recipe for disaster.

Thus, it is important that the NCRB data not be viewed in isolation as that of crime or mentally ill individuals, but as a reflection of deep-rooted problems that our society faces.

