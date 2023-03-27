A personal reflection on the pen and persona of Dhiruben Patel

All the awards that came her way—including the prestigious Ranjitram Suvarna Chandrak in 1980, and a Sahitya Academy Award for her magnificent novel, Agantuk (translated into English by Raj Supe as Rainbow at Noon) in 2001—did not erode the core of who she was. Unpretentious and unwavering, she wasn’t the kind who would be carried away, not even by great personalities.

She met Gandhiji as a toddler; growing up, she met Shri Ramana Maharshi, whose teachings her mother followed, but that did not influence her to embrace any ideology unthinkingly. For her, spirituality was simple humanism. To be answerable to oneself and listen to one’s inner voice was the only religion. (She later translated Ramana Maharshi’s works, out of respect rather than devotion.) She was not a radical feminist who wanted to change the whole world, but rather a persuasive proponent of equality and equity for all women, especially housewives. She wanted them to read, write, express themselves and form communities across borders. Her Kitchen Poems reflected her gender sensitivity with a light and literary touch. For almost a decade, she taught English at different colleges in Mumbai, including Bhavan’s, but quit the instant she realised that what she had to give was not being received in the classroom, and that writing might be a better vehicle.

Not content with merely wielding the pen in her own right, Dhiruben founded organisations devoted to nurturing women’s writing—Lekhini in Mumbai, and Vishwa in Ahmedabad. She started and edited journals, conducted workshops, and invited women to dedicate some time for serious writing, both in Mumbai and in Gujarat, during her tenure as head of the Gujarati Sahitya Parishad (being only the second woman to hold this post in the Parishad’s hundred-year-history). She cared immensely for language, and worried about the future of Gujarati in particular, what with so many children becoming alienated from their mother tongue.

With her bubbling mind, she was rightly called ‘the 11th-hour writer’. There are innumerable anecdotes about her dashing off songs overnight—including a ghazal, which she wrote for the first time in her life, for a Gujarati film, on the producer’s demand! Even short stories and a novella, Vansno Ankur (Bamboo Sprout), which she wrote in just five days. Speed, style and substance seemed to come together for her at the stroke of a pen!

When I see the breadth of Dhiruben’s work and the breath of life she brought to every commission, I cannot help but be amazed. She remained loyal to her readers and to her publishers, she never compromised on her values and principles, she wrote from conviction and inner need. By standing up staunchly for herself, she stood for everyone. She fought bravely and well, and yet remained an ajatashatru.

Now that she has left us, all we can turn to for wisdom, consolation and laughter is the legacy of her work. I, for one, can picture her still writing—perhaps a humorous novel about her journey to heaven, or correcting typos in Chitragupta’s account of her life on earth.