Stop indiscriminate construction/ widening of roads

Himachal will be destroyed by the automobile and four-lane roads will only facilitate this process by encouraging ever more vehicles to come to the state. I was aghast to read that 10,000 vehicles crossed the Atal tunnel in Manali on just one day (26 December 2022); the figure was 12,73,000 for the whole year. And 13,000 vehicles entered Shimla on Christmas day.

Anyone who has seen the pristine environment on both sides of the tunnel and the traffic jams in Shimla can only shudder at the inevitable consequences of these humungous numbers—emissions, garbage, plastics, excreta, law and orderall of which have already started to plague the residents of this state.

There are at least a dozen four-laning projects sanctioned and they need to be reviewed: they are just not necessary and lead to large scale land acquisition, displacement of thousands of families, cutting of hills and deforestation, continuous landslides and filling up of valleys, pollution of water sources.

The Parwanoo-Shimla four-laning project, started some 10 years ago, is just about half complete and prone to constant landslides. It still takes three hours to travel from Parwanoo to Shimla, so how is the widening helping? It will, when complete, only encourage more cars to come to the state; when they reach Shimla there is no parking space for them and during tourist season the town becomes one huge, chaotic, unauthorised parking lot. And remember, more than 17,000 trees were cut to create this mess while pollution levels of all towns on this route—Dharampur, Solan, Kandaghat, Shoghi, Kaithlighat— have increased exponentially.

Chief Minister Sukhu should take seriously the advice of Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari that Himachal should construct ropeways instead of roads. He should employ the state’s limited resources on expansion of the rail network instead. He could begin by converting the 120-year-old Kangra Valley Railway (Pathankot–Jogindernagar) 75 km narrow gauge line to metre or broad gauge.

Ten million tourists visit this region every year, all by road because the Kangra Valley Railway (KVR) has been allowed to fall to pieces. Properly upgraded, it has the potential to replace tens of thousands of vehicles, make for a much more pleasant travelling experience and significantly improve the environment. Extend the line to Mandi and link it to the proposed line from Kiratpur/ Bilaspur to Manali. There would then be no need for all those four lane roads that are playing havoc with livelihoods and the environment.