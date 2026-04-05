A weaker West Asia suits the US and Israel

As the US-Israeli war on Iran enters the second month with its ultimate aim still shrouded in confusion, there’s much speculation whether it is part of a broader agenda to further divide and weaken the Muslim world. Though the war has set the globe a-jitter, its biggest collateral casualties have been Muslim countries.

Whatever the final outcome of this illegal war, one thing is blindingly obvious: a region already riven by rivalries, personality clashes and ideological differences is likely to emerge as an even more fractious and weakened bloc. Dragged into an unprovoked conflict launched on a whim, it faces a long period of internal strife, as well as economic and political uncertainty.

Fuelled by war rhetoric and its fallout, the Sunni-Shia divide on the one hand and intra-Arab irritants on the other will deepen. And this, some argue, is exactly what America and Israel want: a Muslim street more vulnerable to manipulation.

An immediate consequence will be the future of Palestinians — already forgotten by the world. Their dream of an independent Palestinian state — or whatever remained of it after Israel’s ruthless and disproportionate response to Hamas’s strike on 7 October 2023 — looks practically dead, a victim of the larger post-war geopolitical shift in West Asia. With Iran, their most vocal champion through Hamas and other proxies, on the backfoot, Palestinians are left with few friends.

The truth is that most Muslim countries never really cared much for Palestine. Their only interest in seeking a resolution of the ‘Palestinian problem’ has been to get rid of an estimated seven million displaced Palestinians living in Arab countries, seen as a huge drain on public services and a source of social tensions. Post-war realities will only further distract attention from the issue and increase Palestinian isolation.

This vacuum will allow Israel to have a free hand in its aggressive campaign of annexing the West Bank while simultaneously frustrating efforts to facilitate the return of the nearly two million displaced Palestinians who were forced to flee their homes over the past three years.