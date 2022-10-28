A Yatra in the time of angry anchors

It was a dogfight with a difference and it featured our TV channels. They were all in it a few days ago, discussing most animatedly a fight between citizens over stray dogs. That’s a good debate, I admit. I love dogs and have spent some of my happiest moments in their company. Their care, pet or stray, is our responsibility.

But for our news channels to prioritise this discussion when citizens wait for the day’s important developments is either an unwitting deviation or one by design that can barely conceal that it is so. That so many of them sought the deviation is a comment on the state of our news channels, pet or stray.

This was happening at a time when unseasonal rains had caused havoc to standing crop, the rupee had tumbled further, the Supreme Court was equivocating on the remission of sentence to convicts of the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, India had slid further down the Global Hunger Index, the Congress presidential elections were on and the Bharat Jodo Yatra had seen a massive turnout in an area where it was least expected to have mass support.

It’s no longer necessary to argue that our TV news has acquired the form of a wall between citizens and the government, blocking the very information they are supposed to bring to citizens. We no longer have any reliable or credible way of ascertaining the popularity of these channels, but anecdotal accounts suggest quite clearly that most regular consumers of TV news have switched to other modes of receiving news and information. Is print media any different? Sadly, no. It is only small-circulation newspapers and/ or non-corporate productions that are managing, if at all, to spread ink on paper to serve the hallowed purpose for which newspapers came into existence.

It’s not even only the media—most other pillars of our democracy have crumbled under the current regime. This includes not just the institutions that work for, with or alongside the government, nor even only those institutions that are supposed to be counterpoising weights to keep the democracy in balance, it includes the party system itself, the very backbone of Indian democracy. The way the BJP has gone about poaching elected representatives through seduction or intimidation shows how little it cares for the spirit of our Constitution, which provides a mechanism for elected representatives to voice the concerns and interests of citizens.

Another matter that most governments tend to forget, once the ritual of elections is over, is that they are there to work for the people, for the nation. Even worse, people themselves give up their right to be represented, in true spirit, by the people they choose. The five-year interval between two elections becomes a sort of civic holiday. These are harsh words, but a blind citizenry and deaf people’s representatives are together making quite a mockery of the Constitution. Our democracy is in a coma, and the usual ways and means of resuscitating it have been captured by the current regime.