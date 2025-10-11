This is all about the greed for land

How much land has the Adani Group acquired in the last few years? Even rough estimates are hard to come by. Let’s attempt a listing.

On 6 October, the 17-acre Sahara Shahar — the late Subrata Roy’s private township with its own helipads, restaurants and guesthouses — was sealed and handed over to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Media reports suggest that this is one of the 88-plus Sahara properties the Adani Group is set to acquire, including the 8,810-acre Aamby Valley City in Maharashtra.

On 11 September, the Bihar government handed over a thousand acres of land in Bhagalpur — acquired years ago for the public sector NTPC — to the Adani Group at one rupee per acre per year.

In Mumbai, the Adani Group has already been handed a staggering array of public assets — the airport, the 180-acre Air India colony, parts of the Deonar dumping ground, plots across Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Malvani... Even 255 acres of the ecologically crucial salt pans haven’t been spared. All in the name of the Dharavi ‘redevelopment’ project.

On 7 June, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad led a massive demonstration protesting the allotment of land parcels owned by Mother Dairy in Kurla to “industrialists who treat Mumbai’s precious land as their private property”.

Now, the group reportedly has its eyes on Railway-owned land.

In Odisha’s Koraput district, thousands of tribals led a protest in March against the allotment of the sacred Balada Nageswar Hill to the Adani Group, which they say was auctioned without the consent of the gram sabhas. Mundra Aluminium, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, was the preferred bidder for the Balada block, which holds an estimated 22.13 million tonnes of bauxite.

Meanwhile, Kalinga Aluminium, another subsidiary of the Adani Group, has sought environmental clearance for yet another project in Bheja Mouza. At a public hearing on 6 March, Odisha Pollution Control Board officials claimed due process had been followed, but villagers and panchayat leaders said that was not the case.