Agenda of right-wing forces to impose Hindi will lead to discord and disunity in nation

The Modi government has been trying to impose Hindi as the official language through various means. The latest such instance is the report of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language headed by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. The 11th volume of the committee’s report has been presented to the president of India.

One of the recommendations in the report is that: “Medium of instruction and other activities should be Hindi in all technical and non-technical institutions in the country and use of English should be made optional”. This is with reference to Central institutions ranging from IITs, Central universities and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

If this is implemented, it would mean that students of non-Hindi background would have to qualify in the entrance examinations for these institutions in Hindi and also adopt the Hindi medium of instruction. This would be patently discriminatory against those whose mother-tongue is not Hindi.