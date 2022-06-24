Agnipath: No nation or its army is better than its soldiers

Rendering soldiers as temporary employees of the army will not only just demoralise the army but also demotivate the men from acting in the best interests of the nation. It is both political sophistry and chicanery to say Agniveers will benefit with a huge sum at the end of four years of service. Given the rate of inflation in the country and the inability of the government to resurrect the economy, how far would 12-odd lakh rupees go to keep their shirts on their backs and families fed for the rest of their lives? What the scheme is likely to do is turn out rogues with highly sought-after military skills who will then be recruited as private militia by local dons, politicians and others.

No citizen in this country will be safe against the invasion of their rights and freedoms by such militia and given how the police in many states have turned rogues in uniform, we would only be adding some more men out of uniform to the battalion of hooligans and outlaws that already dominate and trouble large sections of the people in different parts of the country. Soldiers are meant to be the guardian angels at our gates and ensure we sleep safely at nights. The government is now making sure we will always have to look over our shoulders and watch out against the Agniveers, for they are not going to be content with being just harmless security guards or plumbers once they are deprived of the means of a comfortable existence as provided by the army. The question also to be asked is if these Agniveers will in those four years put their lives on the line to protect our borders, our freedoms and our country when a future out of the army holds little for them and their families.