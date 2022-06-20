Agnipath protests manifestation of anger bottled up among youth against rampant unemployment in Modi regime

Unemployment rose to 6.1 per cent by the beginning of 2018, according to NSSO data, which was the highest in 45 years. Modi government was trying to suppress the data, but it got leaked out just months before the Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Towards the end of the election, NSSO had even come out with another data which put a question mark on the government’s claim on growth and development by revealing that 36 per cent of the companies whose data were used to calculate GDP were not even traceable.

When Modi won the election, the first thing he did was to merge NSSO with CSO to create a new entity named NSS. It was alleged that the intention was to keep most of the data hidden from public view, releasing only that data which the government wanted to reveal at its own convenient time.

The immediate reasons for the sharp increase in unemployment was his govt’s demonetization move in November 2016, which led millions of enterprises to shut down and countless others to drastically scale down their production. It rendered millions of workers out of job.

Soon after that, GST was implemented from July 1, 2017 without preparation which further increased unemployment to a new high. The Modi govt’s overall economic policy, such as selling or disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings, and favouring a handful of corporates made it worse.

Instead of taking any meaningful action even at that point, PM Modi chose to simply repeat his five-year-old promise of providing ‘work with dignity for every hand’.

If India had to give work for every hand, it had to create about ’20 million jobs’ and not just the ‘10 million’ promised by him in 2013 in Agra. Suppression of data could not help joblessness among youths, because two-thirds of India’s population is below the age of 35, and around 16 million youngsters attain adulthood every year aspiring for quality job.

However, by mid-2019, it had become clear that almost 20 per cent of urban males and 25 per cent of urban females were most likely to find no jobs at all, not to talk about quality jobs.

At that time, 7 million youths were leaving the farm sector and migrate in search of employment in other sectors every year. Promises were not delivered, but the unemployed youth again supported Modi even though in place of ‘work with dignity for every hand’, BJP leaders had started talking of jobs without social security such as ‘selling pakodas’ on the street. During the lockdown, even such employment avenues became impossible.