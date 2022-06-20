Agnipath: Unleashing the path of fire

In the story of the blind men and the elephant, each touching a different part of the animal and quarrelling over what it is they have just “seen”, the message is that partial knowledge is never good enough to describe the full picture. But Charles West Churchman (1913-2004), the American philosopher and academic who advanced the field of Systems Thinking, wrote once that the story was interesting for a different reason. This was so not as much because of the inaccuracies of the blind men but the role the storyteller gave himself – namely, the ability to see the full picture. “The story is in fact a piece of arrogance. It assumes that a very logically astute wise man can always get on top of a situation, so to speak, and look at the foolishness of people who are incapable of seeing the whole,” Churchman wrote. This arrogance is at the heart of political decision making at the highest level in the India of today, one or more in a chosen set of “wise” men convinced that they see the full picture and are ready to drive monumental change sans any discussion or dialogue. In doing so, they have willy-nilly dismissed the rest of India as blind, incapable or unworthy of consultation. Political parties get to be treated as irrelevant in the political sweepstakes and street battles show up as India burns again and again.

This is how and why India is on the boil, with Covid not yet gone and inflation raging, as protests spread across eight States, as trains and buses are burnt and the Indian State turns out in riot gear to stand against the youth of India. In this battle, the merits or otherwise of the scheme called ‘Agnipath’ are irrelevant in the present time. Even if the scheme was carefully crafted, well studied and meticulously planned, which is suspected if not known to be not the case, the government will now have to fork out concession after concession – which it has already begun doing so that the scheme keeps and does not meet the fate of the farm laws which had to be abrogated. Quelling the anger and protests now will take top priority. What is worse, and even outright dangerous, is that the defence services have been asked to promote and defend the scheme, and to ask the youth not to be among the protestors if they are to be considered for the short-term recruitment on offer. This has the colour of uniformed officers speaking on what essentially is a political problem caused by the political leg of the government. This is probably the first time then that there is a defence voice on political matters. It is true that the scheme is about recruitment in the forces, but its political burdens cannot be missed by anyone, given the violence that has gripped the nation, with the jobs crisis playing in the background.

The protests do not look good. Consider how much of the burning of India could be avoided if the scheme, dramatic as it is in its sweep, were discussed openly, over a period of time with a variety of stakeholders. That would give the government time to judge the mood, prepare the ground and tailor the scheme and then test implement before going the whole hog. In this exercise, many voices who are now against the government could have been speaking for it.