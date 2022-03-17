Alarming uptick in COVID cases in China, Europe indicates we are on cusp of yet another wave

Another wave of the pandemic is threatening to derail Europe and the UK. This when Europe has done away with Covid restrictions following a decline in cases.

That was the coronavirus playing games. It is back in force and no country is spared. Germany is seeing an average of 200,000 cases a day. Britain is reeling under a 7-day average of 65,894 cases, and Netherlands was averaging 60,000-plus. All from the B.2 variant, which looks like it is by far more transmissible than the B.1 variant that had torn through the United States.

China and Hongkong has been, according to observers, witnessing “rapid outbreaks,” especially galling to China because it cannot get over allegations that it birthed the virus in the first place.

India, which saw a deadly second wave, has just woken up to the dangers of a fresh wave if care is not taken. Covid-appropriate behaviour long went out the window in Indian cities and small towns. The wave of elections that just recently rampaged through five Indian states has so far miraculously not displayed any signs of being ‘maha’ super-spreaders.

But the danger persists. The grand inauguration ceremonies of chief ministers in the election states and the roadshows in Punjab and Gujarat, this one by PM Modi, were venues where the coronavirus could have spread its venom and nobody bothered. Not even when it’s evident that even the vaccinated are not protected. They are as vulnerable to the Omicron as they were to Deltas 1&2.