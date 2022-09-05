All eyes on SC to adjudicate challenge to electoral bonds, review PMLA verdict judiciously

During the current regime, PMLA has been used with the deliberate purpose of weakening the political opponents on the one hand and impart fright among the industrialists and businessmen on the other so that they only donated funds to the ruling party. A sort of ‘ED terror’ has been in force in the corporate world so that only the BJP secures all the money to enable it to steamroll the Opposition parties during the election process.

In the past three years since 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP government has relied heavily on the ED’s powers under PMLA to break the Opposition’s alliance governments The agency has been used indiscriminately against the Opposition leaders in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

At the same time, no BJP leader has been investigated despite public awareness of big-ticket corruption by many of them. Crores are being spent by the BJP to try and buy Opposition legislators to destabilise the non-BJP governments.

Under the PMLA, the Enforcement Directorate has powers to summon anyone from anywhere in the country for interrogation without having to give a reason, record everything they say without a defence lawyer being present and use even minor discrepancies in their statements as grounds for arresting them.

Apart from the review of the provisions of extraordinary powers given to the ED under PMLA, the pending petition challenging the Electoral Bonds Act, 2018 needs immediate hearing by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Justice N V Ramana during his tenure as CJI had expressed concern about the misuse of electoral bonds but dismissed a petition to stay the fresh sale of the bonds which only fattens the coffers of the BJP.

Many states are due to see Assembly elections by 2022 end and also in 2023, and the next Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in March/April 2024.

The BJP has taken full advantage of the sale of the bonds which totally dismantles the level playing field in any elections. The functioning of democracy in the states in India as also at the Centre is clearly under threat due to this unethical use of money power.

It now depends on the new CJI to uphold the dictum ‘whatever is right, shall prevail’ by giving urgent attention to both the issues and set the wrongs into right.

(IPA Service)

Views are personal