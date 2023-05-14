All India Services: A Corroded 'Steel Frame'

I was privy last week to an extended WhatsApp chat between a serving senior IAS officer (let’s call him K) and a venerable retired colleague about the extra-legal execution of the gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed. K, who otherwise plays the victim card more often than the Prime Minister does, was vehement in his support of the lynching, maintaining that when the system fails, people are justified in taking the law into their own hands. His unequivocal view is that since the IAS (Indian Administrative Service) and IPS (Indian Police Service) have failed, it is "only Yogi’s gang and their guns" that can ensure security for the common man.

These are the views of an officer whose job it is to uphold the law and who has sworn an oath to protect the Constitution. Today he is advocating cold-blooded murder, and no amount of reasoning by a retired veteran would make him change his mind. In fact, he flaunted his opinion by putting it up on a WhatsApp group and then defending it abrasively.

The second disconcerting example is provided by a recent article by another senior serving IAS officer, this time the director of the premier Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, the alma mater of All India Service officers.

This gentleman (who predictably belongs to the Gujarat cadre of the IAS) offers the view that the IAS did not have a national ethos (whatever that means) till 2014, that governments before Mr. Modi were unable to rid the service of its 'colonial mindset' or 'craft a civil service rooted in the national ethos', that 'this task of defining an Indian ethos for the civil service began in the 75th year of India’s independence, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address where he spelt out the country’s vision...'