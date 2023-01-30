All India survey on higher education reveals many faultlines in Modi govt’s policies

Though the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21 released by the Union Ministry of Education does not give a clear picture of the status of higher education in India, it did not succeed in obfuscating the reality entirely.

The new spin that the government under PM Narendra Modi has caused in higher education by changing the overall educational environment in the country ever since it came to power in 2014 is harming even the students’ mindset. Their priorities are changing fast which could turn into a disaster for the country at a time when the world is looking forward to gaining from the so called ‘demographic dividend’ of our younger population.

Not to misread the survey data, a brief of the background situation would be handy, before we go further.

The birth rate of India in 2020 was 17.592 per 1000 people. Over 40 lakh children were born in the financial year 2020-21. Out of over 1.41 billion population presently 34.2 crore people are between the age 15-25, the age in which students opt either for higher education or leave it for job or remain unemployed only to be exploited by unscrupulous elements, including by divisive politicians.

About 24.3 per cent population is in this age group. If we include 5 years more, the population between 15-30 would increase to 26.3 per cent, over 37 crore in absolute terms.

Now, let us look at the data on higher education that has been provided by the AISHE 2020-21, which says that the responsibility for the accuracy of the data rests with the Nodal Officers of concerned Institution. Planning, Monitoring and Statistics Bureau has only compiled and analysed the uploaded data.

It should also be noted that it was for the first time the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of India have filled their data using an entirely online data collection platform through the Web Data Capture Format (Web DCF) developed by the Department of Higher Education and the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

In spite of this, only 1,099 universities, 41,600 colleges, and 10,308 Stand Alone Institutions have filled and verified their responses out of 1,113 universities, 43,796 colleges and 11,296 stand alone Institutions.

Therefore, it goes without saying that the survey fails to give a clear picture of the status of higher education in the country.