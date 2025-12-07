An idiot’s guide to Macaulay’s legacy

Delivering the sixth Ramnath Goenka lecture on 17 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replayed an old familiar theme of the Sangh Parivar — the exhortation to free India of the ‘Macaulay mindset’, or to use their ‘Indian’ language of choice 'मैकाले की मानसिकता से मुक्ति'. The invocation is not new, nor did Mr Modi start it — it has been an integral part of the RSS–Jana Sangh–BJP lexicon for decades.

The invocation is convenient for the Parivar because it serves as a dog-whistle against the old Nehruvian–Congress elite who were English-educated and by default secular. It dovetails perfectly with the RSS demand for ‘Bharatiya’ education (भारतीय शिक्षा पद्धति) and the replacement of the ‘Macaulay model’ with something rooted in India’s ancient texts.

Most conveniently for the Parivar, in this framing of Macaulay’s legacy and his effect on Indian education, to be ‘anti-colonial’ is to be ‘anti-English’, which segues neatly into their pro-Hindi/ Sanskrit cultural nationalism.

But for the Parivar, India is frustratingly diverse, as it has found on several occasions when it has tried to force Hindi down the throats of reluctant Indians who speak a myriad other tongues. The National Education Policy (NEP) is the newest weapon of coercion in this enterprise.

Inconveniently for the BJP–Sangh, Macaulay’s legacy, imperfect as it may be, represents a more meaningful freedom for many Indians, who comprise the ‘bahujan’ majority of anti-caste agitations. For them, this is a deeper conflict over India’s knowledge order — who controls it, who benefits from it and whose histories and aspirations it serves.

Despite Macaulay’s colonial arrogance, many Dalit thinkers have an unshakeable belief that his ‘reforms’ cracked open a caste-sealed system of learning that had kept them out for millennia. Chandra Bhan Prasad — writing recently in the Indian Express — reminds us that English education created the first structural breach in the Brahminical monopoly over knowledge.