As Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) make up over Savarkar, BJP disappointed there's no break-up

The BJP in Maharashtra seems to be quite put out of sorts as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress seal their differences over Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and become friends again.

SS (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had earlier taken severe objections to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's description of Savarkar as an apologist and consequently, his party stayed away from a meeting called for opposition unity by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Monday.

Moving swiftly to seal the breach, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar had met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and, according to informed sources, told her that the threat from the BJP to all political parties and the issue of opposition unity were today far more important than the long gone Savarkar and that the Congress needed to go slow on the issue.

“Uddhav Thackeray will listen one hundred percent to Pawarsaheb but he was wary of speaking directly to Rahul Gandhi. So Saheb spoke to Soniaji. Rahul was present at the meeting and he agreed to tone down on Savarkar,“ the sources told the National Herald, adding that it was at Pawar’s urging that Sena MP Sanjay Raut met Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today and made an unambiguous announcement about the cessation of hostilities.

The BJP, which was hoping Savarkar will prove a stumbling block in the Maha Vikas Aghadi unity, is not happy. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar has labelled the entire contretemps as a staged drama and said it has not been very convincing. “If Pawar has sealed their differences then he must hold public meetings across Maharashtra along with the Congress and publicly apologise for the insult to Savarkar,” Shelar said. Quite beside the point is the fact that neither Pawar nor any one else in the NCP had said anything about Savarkar.