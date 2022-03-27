As we helplessly watch India moving backwards...

What a “narrative” is being spread across India right now. The victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in four of the five Indian states which had recent assembly elections has not just emboldened the BJP and its large fan base which includes the media, it has also upped the hatred against Muslims and other critics.

The essence of democracy for India is that “majority rules”, the cry of the schoolyard at break time. And like flocks of sheep, we dance to the tune of the BJP and promote a film which vilifies one lot of Indians in order to put forward the plight of another. Being the BJP, the policy is always “attack Muslims” as we well know.

What the BJP and RSS know even better is that large events will no longer work. Notice how often they boast that there have been “no riots” since they came to power at the Centre in 2014 and in various states since. This is the yardstick they have set for themselves. The late Arun Jaitley even used the “no riots” excuse to justify Narendra Modi’s disastrous demonetisation policy in 2016.

Therefore, there will be “no riots” against Muslims like Gujarat 2002 that catapulted Modi to Hindutva sainthood but it also led to international infamy. Instead, there will continue to be a million cuts. Acts of lynching, cases against Muslim journalists which never go away, arrests on flimsy grounds where bail is never granted, cyber crimes against Muslim women where the culprits are freed, films which provoke mob violence against Muslims, attacks on various aspects of Muslim culture, usually hiding in the garb of progressiveness…