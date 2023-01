Governance is defined as the system by which an organisation is controlled and operates, and the mechanisms by which it, and its people, are held to account. Ethics, risk management, compliance and administration are all elements of governance.

‘Good governance’ is said to have eight characteristics. It is participatory, consensus oriented, accountable, transparent, responsive, effective and efficient, equitable and inclusive and follows the rule of law.

“It assures that corruption is minimised, the views of minorities are taken into account and that the voices of the most vulnerable in society are heard in decision-making. It is also responsive to the present and future needs of society.” The most important function of government is governance and in fortunate nations, this is often good governance.

ASER is a survey on education conducted since 2005. This year it covered 616 rural districts (which is more than 85 per cent of the total) and engaged 6.9 lakh children in the age group of 3 to 16. The survey is conducted by over 27,000 volunteers. It is simple and assesses three things: enrolment, reading ability and maths skill.

Students are given a single sheet of paper with four levels of text: first, letters of the alphabet, second, common words, third, a short paragraph consisting of four easy sentences, fourth a longer text containing slightly more complex vocabulary.

In Class 3, children are usually about 8 years old. ASER’s survey reveals that the number of Class 3 children who can read a text from Class 2 is 20 per cent. Meaning that four out of five children cannot read the text. The number has fallen from 27 per cent in 2018. In 2014 the figure had been 23 per cent, meaning that learning levels today are worse than they were a decade ago. The decline is across private and government schools.The number of children in Class 5 who could read a Class 2 text was 48 per cent in 2014, 50 per cent in 2018 and is now 42 per cent.

In 2014, the proportion of children in Class 3 who could do subtraction was 25 per cent (meaning that 3 out of 4 children did not know how to do ‘this minus this equals to’). In 2018 the number who could subtract rose to 28 per cent. Today it has fallen to 25 per cent again. Similarly, of the students of Class 5, who are about 10 years old, the number that could do simple division was 26 per cent in 2014, 27 per cent in 2018 and has fallen again to 25 per cent.

If our children cannot read and cannot do simple maths, what kind of skills will they acquire as grown-ups? In Bangalore’s infotech companies, which together have some 15 lakh employees, nine out of 10 engineers who apply for jobs are rejected, not because the position is filled but because they do not have the skills.

We should not be surprised that a nation whose children are in school but illiterate also has engineers who are barely literate. It’s not their fault.