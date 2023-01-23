Bal Thackeray is having the last laugh

When Bal Thackeray's wife, Meentai, had suddenly passed away when the Shiv Sena was in power the first time in Maharashtra in the 1990s, the state government for the rest its term had made an event of the commemoration of her death and the celebration of her life before that. Before she died, no one was even familiar with her name. Now roads, bridges, gardens, and arches were all being named after her and every government and party function began with an aarti to her along with one to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and soon the Shiv Sena made her name and face an instant recall.

A disgusted bureaucrat had then said off the record, “Who in god’s name is Meenatai Thackeray? What is her contribution to nation-building? Why should everything be named after her? When Bal Thackeray finally dies, I don’t think anyone will commemorate him as much as he is doing his wife!”

He was right. Thackeray’s funeral was huge but after that, there was little to show in his memory. Even his memorial at the Mayor’s bungalow in Shivaji Park was a transactional event. The BJP had been waiting in the wings for a long time for Balasaheb to finally exit the scene. When he died they thought they were finally on safe ground and could kick an alliance that had lasted the longest in India. But to their horror, neither did the Shiv Seha collapse, nor did it break up as most people had predicted. In fact, in the last decade of his life, Balasaheb had suffered two break-ups and bounced back after his nephew Raj Thackeray and one of his most trusted aides Narayan Rane split from the mother party and took several Shiv Sainiks with them. So the BJP should not have been celebrating too soon.