Bangladesh crisis: The long cable

It could just be a coincidence. Barely 24 hours before Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was made to flee from Dhaka, India’s home minister was making a statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inescapable durability beyond 2029. Just as Hasina had come to entertain notions of invincibility, the prime minister’s right-hand man appears to have convinced himself — and probably his boss — of Narendra Modi’s irreplaceability.

Amit Shah told an audience in Chandigarh: “The Opposition may try and make as much noise as it wants to. Let me make it clear that in 2029, it is again PM Modi who is coming to power.” Such undiluted arrogance. Such entitlement.

Of course, the Union home minister’s primary purpose was to signal to all democratic and constitutional stakeholders not to take too seriously the rebuff the electorate administered to the Modi regime in the Lok Sabha elections two months ago.

Of course, with an invigorated Opposition making its presence felt in Parliament, the Modi coterie has every reason to feel worried that many in the judiciary and bureaucracy may not be all that enthusiastic about implementing their agenda of vengeance.

Of course, the Modi establishment cannot be unaware that murmurs of unease and defiance within the BJP, starting from Lucknow, are gathering critical mass.

Hasina was also recently ‘elected’ under an arrangement that lacked credibility. The opposition parties had boycotted the poll process. There was no pretence of any free and fair vote.

In our own country, there were many voices who felt that, given the Modi regime’s stranglehold over the Election Commission, the anti-BJP parties should stay away from contesting altogether. It was the Supreme Court’s verdict on electoral bonds that persuaded the cynics to have some faith in the overall constitutional scheme of things. Even then, the Election Commission of India failed to earn the unqualified respect of all.