Bank frauds doubled in eight years of Modi rule in India, shows data

In the written reply, the Ministry has said that banks write off NPAs as part of their regular exercise to clean up their balance sheet, avail tax benefit and optimise capital, and the write-off is carried out by the banks in accordance with RBI guidelines and policy approved by their boards.

The country is in the dark about the names of the defaulter persons whose bad loans were written off. It was said in the reply that with regard to the list of defaulters who defaulted more than Rs 1 crore to the public sector banks, RBI has informed that borrower-wise information on written off loan accounts is not maintained by it.

It is a grim fact that has given rise to suspicion that big borrowers, officials, and politicians of the ruling political establishment are hand in glove in fleecing the public money from banks.

It is further suspected that the government resorts to writing off bad loans of wilful defaulters to help its corporate friends and favourites.