Reaching into a man's world, to put them in their place

Some years ago, in the Maharashtra legislature — both in the Assembly and the Council — the finance minister (from the Indian National Congress) found that he had received more than the unusual quantum of letters requesting that taxes be relaxed on paan masala.

He began an internal probe — and was amused to discover that every last one of those MLAs belonged to the BJP and every last one of them had connections to Pune. Probing further, he lit upon the discovery that each one of them, in the past few months, had been publicly hosted by a particular manufacturer of a popular brand of said product category.

After he had read out his budget speech in the Assembly, he startled the press gallery by saying wryly, “I was considering relaxing the taxes on paan masala. But then I was so snowed under by lobbyists for the brand from members in this House that I thought it more prudent not to do so, lest at a later date I be accused of bribery and corruption.”

He added, “You all know who you are and please don’t compel me further, lest I be tempted to reveal your names.”

Later, off the record, we did learn the names of these MLAs. It was quite illuminating how moralistic they acted, while not being beyond enabling a big manufacturer to get the government to do his bidding. Some of them went on to become well-recognised names in the Central government. I could never again look upon them as honest.

My years on the politics beat as a journalist have convinced me that almost every legislator in every political party seeks such gratification from business houses.

What’s more, politicians are even keen to do the bidding of commerce. So it is that lackeys of the kingpins of industry are seen hanging out constantly in the office of the secretary of legislature, compelling the staff to list their questions prominently in the book.