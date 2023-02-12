BBC Docu, Pathaan, and The Adani Saga: Not a rosy beginning to ‘Amritkaal’

I believe that Mr. Swapan Dasgupta (who used to be a journalist in pre-Vedic times), and who has been given more than his fair share of screen space in the BBC documentary as an apologist for the BJP, is the media advisor to the Prime Minister. If so, he should be shown the door immediately for the government’s decision to ban the film on digital platforms, and, as a logical follow up, to use force to prevent its viewing in public or in university campuses; for, now this documentary has become the second most sought after video after Pathaan. If Mr. Dasgupta had not spent all his time defending the indefensible, he would perhaps have learnt about the Streisand effect. It all began when in 2003 the California Coastal Project Report uploaded a picture of the coastline in which Barbara Streisand’s Malibu mansion was also visible. The intention was to develop proper policies for combating coastal erosion. But the actress filed a suit claiming US$50 million for invasion of privacy.

The attendant publicity, however, had the opposite effect from what she had intended: where earlier the photograph had only six downloads, her action resulted in 4,20,000 downloads in the following months! Attempts to suppress or to hide information only ensure wider dissemination and draw even more attention to it; which is what is happening to the BBC documentary much to the embarrassment of the bhaktiveers.

The double whammy, based on a similar principle playing out, was delivered by the film Pathaan. It has been obvious for some time that, for reasons I cannot fathom, Shah Rukh Khan is the right wing’s bete noire; maybe there’s something here none of us is aware of. For he has always comported himself in public as a gentleman, has stayed away from politics and has been reticent to a fault.

I suspect that that is what angers some people. He does not conform to the image of the ‘enemy’ that these lumpens target, and he refuses to endorse the politics of the day (as most of his peers have spinelessly done). But he is India’s biggest superstar and therefore must be brought down, if only to convey that people of his community cannot be allowed to succeed in this new rashtra.