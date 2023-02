The Modi government’s intolerance for criticism in digital media pockets that have managed to stay independent is no secret; it won’t now take it—if it can help it—from international media either. Mainstream media has been effectively domesticated, so it has practically no worries on that front. Stung by India’s plummeting rank in international indices, especially when India fell to the 150th position in the World Press Freedom Index, 2022, the government set up a committee to question the ranking and the methodology, and also to come up with an Indian index of press freedom.

Little has come out of the exercise and journalist P. Sainath pointed out that the committee failed to even analyse the World Press Freedom Index (by Paris-based Reporters without Borders) and India’s performance in it. Sainath identified 52 media-related laws and their misuse by the State to intimidate journalists. There has also been a complete lack of accountability in the way these laws were invoked.

When the government last month blocked the online sharing of a BBC documentary, The Modi Question, it invoked a contentious Rule 16 of the IT Act. Rule 16 grants the government of the day emergency powers to block information to the public as and when it sees fit. The Press Information Bureau, the government mouthpiece, was cagey about disclosing the government’s intention, departing from the practice of posting ban orders on its website.