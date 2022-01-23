Being dismissive of calls for genocide not helping India as a nation

To know if Muslims feel concerned and afraid, we have to ask Muslims. And since I have, I can tell you that they do feel concerned and afraid about what we have done and are doing to our country. And they have reason to feel worried because we have given them that reason. The obscenest things can be said about them today in public with no fear of shame or punishment.

The lack of fear of punishment comes from a ruling party which does not pretend to conceal what it thinks of minorities. The lack of shame emanates from the fact that we have desensitised Indian society. Our demonisation and dehumanisation of minorities and especially Muslims is so complete that calls for the abduction of and sexual violence against Muslim girls are acceptable in our society today and can be made in public spaces.

The damage we have done to India internally and externally will be lasting. This is because the world will not stop talking about it merely because we have denied it, and what is happening will continue because the ruling party sees it as being in its political interest.

The Attorney General of India has approved sanction for a Hindu priest to be tried for contempt of court. “I find that the statement made by Yati Narsinghanand that ‘those who believe in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court and in the Army will all die the death of a dog’ is a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the general public.” This is what the Attorney General has said after an activist sent him a letter seeking his sanction.