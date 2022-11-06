Between Rishi Sunak and Sonia Gandhi: the hypocrisy of India's Hindu supremacists

Rishi Sunak’s elevation as Britain’s Prime Minister is being celebrated in India as a historic achievement by a person of Indian origin. There is of course nothing wrong with a nation feeling elated if an immigrant with ancestral roots in the country ascends to a high place in foreign skies.

However, we need to be a little more temperate in claiming Rishi Sunak’s triumph as our own. In India today, emotion is relentlessly battering reason so as to drive it out of the national psyche. It is doing much the same thing in the Rishi Sunak case, allowing emotions to overcome reason.

As Indians we possibly see Sunak as an Indian by ancestry, and so does Pakistan from where his grandfather migrated to Africa in the mid-1930s.

The merchants of emotion, however, are branding him as a ‘proud Hindu’. They have dug out pictures of Sunak praying at a Hindu temple, sitting reverently on the floor before a Swami, venerating a cow etc. and posted them on social media. They are also reminding us that Sunak took oath as an MP on the Bhagavad Gita.