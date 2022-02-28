Beyond the human tragedy, Ukraine war is set to trigger a huge economic crisis

If the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna result in a new deal, the world could be on the eve of the next epic oil price crash as it was in 2014 when Putin annexed Crimea.

Whatever happens, one lesson in the markets is evident, a protracted rise in geopolitical risk now correlates with a rise in volatility. This much, at least, is certain.

Already, ruble has shed 30 percent of its value as the sanctions begin to bite Russia deeper. This will only add to Putin’s woes.

Giving diplomatic recognition to Donetsk/Luhansk People's Republics gives Putin the privilege of adding millions of impoverished Russian speakers yet gaining nothing tangible in return.

Putin also destroyed the Minsk Accords, thus alienating Kremlinophiles in Berlin/Paris and ruling out the concept of a federal Ukraine.

It is ironic that a Federal Ukraine was once Putin's own idea in order to avert Kiev's potential NATO membership.

Now, Putin got nada for recognizing LPR/DPR even though the whole world knows his troops were in the Donbass since 2014 and torpedoed his own policy for a federal Ukraine. He also gave the US and EU even more reason to demonize him in front of the entire world.

As Talleyrand once said about Napoleon's order to execute the Duc d’Enghien, a minor Bourbon prince of the Ancient regime - "it was worse than a crime. It was a blunder".

The West just checkmated Moscow once again and 140 million Russians and countless Ukrainians will have to pay the bitter price. What a shame, what a world!

(IPA Service)

Views are personal

(Matein Khalid is Strategic Advisor with Asas Capital, Dubai)

(By arrangement with the Arabian Post)