Bharat Jodo Yatra: An Endearing Idea of India

There is an India, which is far different from the India that mainstream media and established histories make it out to be. Its small towns and villages have a life of their own, rarely reported in the news, but entirely self-supporting and resilient.

Think, for instance, of the town Kalamnuri. The 2011 Census put its population at 24,700 and the number of households at about 4,500. It is in the Hingoli district of Maharashtra, but not so well-known to people outside.

It is not as if the place is without any sociological or historical significance. It has been given this name as it houses a shrine for a historically important Sufi saint, popularly known as Noori Baba. In Sufi records his name is Hazrat Sarkar Sayyad Nooruddin Noori Shahid Chishti Kalamnuri. The Noor dargah has been standing in Kalamnuri for the last six centuries. It continues to stand there in dignity, never vandalised despite having come under various regimes and rulers in the region.