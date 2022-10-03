‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ evokes massive response in Karnataka, people recall Mahatma’s Dandi March

Ironically, the state has witnessed the worst type of communal strife. The RSS and its organisations have split the Kannadiga society vertically. The local people nurse the view that the controversy around the hijab has been a prime example of that. They also point out that the Muslims of the state have traditionally been an integral part of the society but they now feel isolated and persecuted.

Practicing the politics of morality is really an arduous exercise. Before grabbing power in Delhi under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP projected itself as a party with a difference having strong roots in moral values, but this soon turned out to be nothing but propaganda. Modi became the Maharaja of the empire of ‘New India’. The BJP soon hit the nadir of moral degradation.

It is sad that the BJP has failed to stand on the high pedestal of morality. The RSS is clearly just concerned with acquiring power at any cost. There is no denying that they helped Modi to create a ‘New India’ in which corruption, hatred and violence thrive.

It is not that the Kannadigas are naïve not to understand the implication of the transformation of the BJP and its divorce with the politics of morality. Their frustration with the prevailing political situation in the state is getting manifested in their massive participation in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Some experts feel that the yatra did not receive this kind of welcome even in Kerala.

The people in Karnataka appreciated Rahul Gandhi’s remarks while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary that it is convenient for those in power to appropriate the legacy of the Father of the Nation, but difficult to walk in his footsteps. Already, people, especially of the rural Karnataka have been talking of his untired walkathon. He has been walking continuously for last 27 days.

People also applaud his thought, "Just as Gandhiji fought the British Raj, we ... (have) embarked on a battle with the very ideology that killed Gandhi. This ideology has delivered inequality, divisiveness and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms in the past eight years. Against this politics of himsa (violence) and 'asatya' (lies), the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will spread the message of Ahimsa and 'swaraj' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir".

The 21-day yatra in Karnataka will touch Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur districts. From Raichur, the march will enter Telangana. Before exiting the state, a massive public rally has been planned in Ballari on October 19.

According to Congress leaders, 15,000 to 20,000 supporters are marching with Rahul Gandhi daily. What has been interesting to note is that the people of the state have been recalling the Mahatma’s march who at 60 had walked from Sabarmati to Dandi, 385 kilometres or so, to register his protest against the salt tax. In 1946, an even older Gandhi walked through riot-torn Noakhali, barefoot, for harmony.

(IPA Service)

Views are personal