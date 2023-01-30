Bharat Jodo Yatra has a historic significance going beyond electoral considerations

Starting from Kanyakumari, India’s southernmost point, on September 7, 2022, and walking all the way to Srinagar, over a five-month period, is a staggering feat for Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Yatris. Lakhs of people joined Gandhi on the way, from cinema superstars to top politicians to former sportspersons, artists, writers, academics, activists, and even retired army persons, bankers, bureaucrats and former spymasters. To walk with Rahul Gandhi on this historic Yatra has been a statement in itself, an act of resistance at every step, as well as an act of solidarity with the walk’s intentions – to heal a wounded nation, to mend the yawning cracks in its national psyche with the sparkling gold of love, fraternity, compassion and justice.

Over the course of the Yatra, Gandhi conducted several press conferences as well as group and one-on-one interactions, but most of all, he carefully listened to the plaintiff heart of neglected, marginalised Indians – those displaced and uprooted from their lands, the victims of police atrocities, victims of communal pogroms and organised religious violence, the jobless and the homeless, men, women and children from every stratum of society.

The Yatra has been described as a “river” by Gandhi several times, taking along peoples from every corner of the country, a mini-nation on the move.

What political commentators and columnists have dismissed as nebulous and sketchy, has been embraced by the common peoples of India. The message of reminding Indians of the constitutional values of liberty, equality and fraternity rang a bell. Rahul Gandhi walking in a white T-shirt in the biting cold of December and January made headlines and gave rise to idle speculation about his mystery diet, but when Gandhi said that he wanted to feel the suffering of the millions who still don’t have warm clothes for the winter, there was stunned silence on the part of the commentariat.

Gandhi, as well as other Congress leaders, especially Jairam Ramesh and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, have repeatedly said that the Yatra didn’t have electoral objectives, but its aim was to drive home a deeper message of love and camaraderie. That it is a campaign against the incessant violence engineered by the massive machinery of the BJP-RSS in the name of religion, gender, caste, language and other identity markers.