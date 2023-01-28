Bharat Jodo Yatra: Where Do We Go from Here?

There is another more serious reason for my annoyance. Just before I fell ill, I’d had a very intense discussion with my cousin about the political effectiveness of the BJY. Is it going to bring about any electoral change? And I had argued that a change in government would not in itself rebuild participatory democracy, or the institutions that seem to have withered away. We’d need to start from scratch, restore constitutional common sense, and create a more inclusive, more empathetic and more interrogative popular culture, which would recognise exclusivist and discriminatory dog-whistles as exceptional and unacceptable. But would certain communities in the line of fire even survive another term, till such a culture is readied?

I thought of Ganesh Devy’s description of the Yatra as a moral act, not one meant to mobilise electorally. I said to my cousin: “I can’t say, but without such restructuring, certain political ethics would still remain at the margins, even if there were a change in government.” I quoted at random from a draft report by the PUCL that collates the experiences of students who chose to wear the hijab in Karnataka’s government schools: ‘The teachers knew us and they knew how much studying meant to us. But nobody offered to help us.’

The social boundaries seem to have been completely redrawn. People can demand to know what Muslims have ever contributed to India, both flaunting their ignorance and the impunity that comes with an aggressively exclusivist discourse. A mere change in government would not end discrimination. I’d argued that we need new political registers while my cousin had insisted there wasn’t much time to build them.