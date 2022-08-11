Bihar regime change set to derail BJP's juggernaut in 2024 polls

Indian politics has taken a new turn with the fall of the BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar. Even though the conflict between the two parties was brewing for several months, nobody expected that the alliance government would fall so swiftly.

As per one school of thought, the socio-economic crisis that was deepening in the country exploded into a political change in Bihar. And the bigwigs in RSS-BJP were clearly taken aback even while they were celebrating the 'victory' in Maharashtra, where they engineered a split in Shiv Sena and enthroned a government of their choice.

Indeed, the setback of BJP in Bihar is a shock to the Sangh Parivar forces. To that extent, it can be considered as a shot in the arms of anti-BJP forces.

It was roughly one month back when the national executive meeting of the BJP held in Hyderabad saw its leaders boast about the party’s supremacy in power for the coming 40 years. The BJP president openly expressed a craving for single party rule.

The BJP’s lust for everlasting power and single party rule is not a secret, though it has nurtured a special sort of cunningness to hide such intentions. It has no hesitation to pose as a champion of coalition politics when it suits its political game plans.

In Goa, Manipur and various other north-eastern states, it has formed governments with need-based alliances and cooked up a majority. Even while it makes the right noises about political morality, it is ready to go to any extent to capture power and cling to it, even if it’s necessary to use constitutional authorities and government agencies to meet its undemocratic, immoral political ends.

Coalition politics warrants a democratic political culture from its partners. The BJP, because of its fascist political character, lacks this culture. For tactical reasons, it may swear loyalty to the partners, but all its moves would be against its spirit.

The RSS has implanted hidden and unhidden agenda into the political and administrative projects of the BJP everywhere. Any government with the partnership of BJP has to tread through that path only. Nitish Kumar and his party experienced this since the beginning of 2000, at various intervals and in various ways.

For any political party having some allegiance to secularism, sharing power with the BJP would be a matter of constant conflict. All along these years, Nitish Kumar would have undergone this conflict in his conscience.

But it’s the events in Maharashtra, where the BJP facilitated a split in the Shiv Sena, which are said to be the immediate reason for the JD(U) to snap its alliance with the BJP. Following his resignation from the party, former JD(U) president and former Union minister RCP Singh had reportedly contacted certain JD(U) ministers and MLAs to enact the ‘Maharashtra model’ on the BJP’s behalf, of which Nitish apparently got wind.

Other reasons with socio-political dimensions also have a role in shaping the new political developments in Bihar, which include the struggle against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, the issue of caste census etc.

Nitish Kumar made a significant comment immediately after he was sworn in again as chief minister on Wednesday. "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024?" he said, which is being seen as a clear warning to PM Narendra Modi.

The developments have also indicated that the perception of BJP being unbeatable is just that.

The battle for 2024 is critical as the RSS-BJP is hell-bent to mould India according to their Hindutva ideology, which is really just another name for the Indian version of fascism. To fight such an evil enemy, higher levels of political conviction and preparedness are needed.

Bihar is a crucial arena in the battle for India. It reflects the mood of the common people of the Hindi heartland. A common minimum programme based on people's aspirations is yet to be realized, but it is undoubtedly a positive development that will have a far-reaching impact on the Indian political landscape.

(IPA Service)

Views are personal