Bilkis Bano case convicts must be jailed again in view of damning disclosures in affidavit

Bilkis Bano herself said the release has shaken her faith in justice and left her concerned about her safety. She was 21, and five months pregnant, when she saw seven members of her family, among them her three-year old daughter, murdered while she was gangraped.

Even Maharashtra deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis found it ‘revolting’. “An accused is an accused and there can be no justification for their felicitation,” Fadnavis said.

The judge who sentenced the culprits 14 years ago had described the conduct of the saffron elements as something that defamed Hinduism. "If one talks of Hindutva and does this type of act of felicitating the criminals who are guilty of such a heinous crime, then Hindutva is defamed. And if it is not so, if that's not the intention of the parties, then the system which punished them, you are denying that they have not done this. You are revolting against the very judicial system," Justice UD Salvi said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had called the decision shocking and said it exposed PM Narendra Modi’s double-speak on the safety and security of women in the country.

“On the one hand, the PM talks about respect for women, but in the state from which he comes, where our sister Bilkis Bano and her children suffered atrocities, where her family members were murdered, the BJP reduced the punishment of those who did that,” Pawar tweeted. "The BJP has shown to the people of Gujarat and the rest of India how it defines honour for women," he added.

The women's wing of the Trinamool Congress held a 48-hour dharna against the release of convicts. Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Trinamool leaders said that the remission of sentences of rape convicts was unacceptable.