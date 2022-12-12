Birthday Tribute: The Importance of Being Sharad Pawar

The slight had come from then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who made the fatal mistake of taunting Pawar as an old man past his prime, solicitously advising him to retire from politics. If Pawar hates anything more than being called untrustworthy, it is being labelled an old man. The BJP had earlier poached virtually every MLA from the NCP and given them ll tickets. Every NCP winning candidate appeared to have defected to the BJP.

When a weakened Pawar approached Sonia Gandhi for a formal tie-up (the alliance had been broken in 2014 at Pawar’s own behest), Sonia acquiesced. When he asked more than a fair number of seats, Sonia gave in without a demur. When her party leaders pointed out this was the time to cut Pawar down to size, Sonia Gandhi refused to rub salt into his wounds. When they again protested about giving him the number of seats he wanted, Sonia told her party men, “Show me one Congress leader in Maharashtra with his campaigning skills and capacity to win elections. If I want him to help me win seats, I have to aid him in turn in whichever way possible. I will not bargain with him in his weak moment.”

That touched Pawar. For the first time since he split the Congress in 1999, Pawar worked as hard for the Congress as for the NCP. Congress, which expected to win not more than 20 seats out of 288, stunned itself by winning 44. Pawar maintained the NCP average of 55-plus and the result was a government in Maharashtra.

His rising like a Phoenix from the ashes meant that Fadnavis, who had mocked and taunted him before the elections, now described him as the pitamaha of Indian politics because the MVA miracle that Pawar pulled off reinforced what people had long suspected – Pawar always evens the score, however subtly and however long it may take. And in this instance, Pawar had sent Fadnavis, who had needled Pawar to go home, packing to his own home and induced a restlessness in Fadnavis for nearly three years before a section of the Shiv Sena caved in and he returned as deputy chief minister. But Fadnavis does not dare mock Sharad Pawar any longer. He has learnt his lesson well – it is impossible to defeat Sharad Pawar. In September 2019, Fadnavis had thought Pawar was a thing of the past. A month later, Pawar was again calling all the shots in Maharashtra.