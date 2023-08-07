BJP and NSS keep the ‘Ganesha’ Pot Boiling in Kerala

“Faith is more important than science. Comments by a particular man from a particular community hurt our sentiments. He must apologise,” Sukumaran Nair told reporters after praying at a temple in home town of Changanassery where the organisation is headquartered.

CPM, which had initially ruled out any apology by the Speaker, appears to be having some second thoughts after the NSS hardened its stand. In the general election in 2019, the Left Front could win only one Lok Sabha seat out of 20 in the state. But the party won over the confidence of the Muslim community during the anti-CAA agitation. The anti-CAA agitation helped CPM win a historic second successive term in office for the first time in the history of the state in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Since then the CPM has been consciously trying to increase its influence among the Muslim community in North Malabar. The party has also been trying to wean away the Indian Union Muslim League from the Congress-led United Democratic Front. The invitation to IUML to join a symposium the party organised in Kozhikode against Uniform Civil Code was a part of that effort. That the IUML spurned the offer is another story.

BJP is hoping to ride on the anti-Muslim sentiment created among the Hindus by the NSS’ agitation. The Nairs have traditionally backed the Congress and the engineered anti-Muslim feeling may not linger for long. Shamseer will be forgiven the moment he apologises which in all probability will happen soon.