BJP deploys cavalry to try and salvage situation in Gujarat, but it's an uphill task

Probably for the first time in the last two decades, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is feeling the need to work overtime to assuage party loyalists and workers ahead of an Assembly election in Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been camping in the state for the fire-fighting operations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is due to return to the state on November 19 on a three-day visit, is due to address eight poll rallies by Monday.

The BJP has announced that the PM will be returning to the state towards the end of November and will move from door-to-door for two days, distributing voters’ slips to the people and making a personalised appeal to vote for the BJP, again another first for him.

In the last Assembly election in the state, PM Modi had addressed 34 election rallies and it remains to be seen if he surpasses the number this time.

His departure from the state on Monday will incidentally, coincide with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rallies in the state. The Congress leader, currently participating in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', is expected to address two rallies in the state on November 21 and 22. Both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi are expected to be at Navsari on the same day.

The discomfiture of the BJP in the state has increased following Gujarat High Court’s scathing criticism of the state government’s handling of the Morbi bridge collapse, which officially took 135 lives on October 30.

Dissatisfied with the response of the state government, the HC called for the entire record for the contract awarded to a private firm and asked searching questions. This, coupled with both AAP and Congress putting the BJP in the dock for not booking the company owner, industrialist Jaisukh Patel, is also becoming a poll issue in some parts of the state.