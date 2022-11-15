BJP in covert collusion with separatists rooting for division of north Bengal

Even as the panchayats elections in the state are inching closer, north Bengal is in the news for the wrong reasons, with the demand for a separate state or Union Territory resurfacing.

The present scenario, however, differs from the one which arose last year when BJP MP John Barla and MLAs Anandamoy Barman and Sikha Chatterjee demanded that north Bengal be declared as a Union Territory. This time, it was Greater Coochbehar People's Association (GCPA) leader Ananta Rai who has voiced an identical demand.

Even as the saffron camp in the state seeks to distance itself from a demand which faces strong opposition from a large section of the populace of a once partitioned state, the BJP has not been able to cover up its complicity in this matter.

A meeting between Rai and Nisith Pramanik, Union minister of state and Coochbehar MP, preceding Rai's announcement of the demand, is a clear pointer to the nudge and wink affair.