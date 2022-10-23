BJP in opposition supported civil liberties but in power, places state above citizens

The break came when the party sank in the 1984 elections and Vajpayee ceded the presidency to LK Advani. An unelected figure (being a creature till then of the Council and the Rajya Sabha), Advani did not appear to know how mass mobilisation worked. In his autobiography he writes that he was surprised at the massive mobs that gathered around his Rath Yatra after he took up the temple issue. Exultant at the response, the BJP’s manifesto now made its first reference: "By not allowing the rebuilding of the Ram Janma Mandir in Ayodhya, on the lines of Somnath Mandir built by the government of India in 1948, it has allowed tensions to rise, and gravely strained social harmony."

The introduction of religion into politics by the BJP in 1989 cleaved India's electorate in a way it had not been before, and gave the BJP unprecedented electoral rewards. Advani won the party its first states; before him the BJP had no government in any state on its own before 1990. And of course, the events of 1992 produced national dominance. The party’s vote share had never been more than single digits till Ayodhya. It doubled first to 18 per cent and then doubled again.

The realisation came that an anti-Muslim thrust, rather than a Hindu conservative one, was a popular platform on which the party could mobilise. It was taken further. The Uniform Civil Code was now a permanent feature in the programme, with a specific attack on polygamy. The BJP went after Muslim divorce under Modi, but that was not satisfying because it could not produce polarisation. Laws criminalising marriages between Hindus and Muslims came in the BJP states of Uttarakhand (2018) and then Himachal Pradesh (2019), UP and MP (2020), Gujarat (2021) and Karnataka (2022).