BJP-led Assam govt indulging in vendetta against Bengali-speaking Muslims

There arose an immediate controversy. A section of Assamiya academicians protested as they felt that the effects of such publications would be socially divisive, as their overall tone and tenor would be discordant with the cadence of mainstream literary culture.

This was contested by left wing thinkers and others who saw such writings as a new kind self-expression of a traditionally oppressed group. They reasoned that more than a literary experiment, it represented an ethnic assertion. As for the word Miya, it was nothing but anabbreviated back formation from the word ‘Assamiya,’ the word the Muslims used to describe themselves to visiting Census authorities. Therefore, there was no question of any group trying to be divisive.

On the contrary, the suppression of such efforts would amount to an interference of freedom of speech, a fundamental right for a fairly sizable community.

The idea to set up a Miya museum arose from the community itself first voiced by Congress leader Sherman Ali in 2020. It was explained that home grown items and knick-knacks traditionally produced by Bengali Muslim settlers, including agricultural implements, various garments, utensils or other products would be stored.

But the chief minister rejected the idea. Items as agricultural implements on display, he insisted, claiming the support of local experts and cultural authorities, were neither unique nor markedly different from similar implements used by numerous settled tribes in the state. Only the lungi was an exception, he added.

For the targeted community, not many have spoken up yet either for or against the Assam Government The strongest argument, that beleaguered community leaders could advance was that India itself was a highly complex heterogenous land of many cultures. So was the state of Assam.

However, except for eminent regional thinker Hiren Gohain, not many have so far spoken out for the troubled community. Gohain, speaking some time ago to the media about the Miya culture phenomenon, had expressed his conviction that the ruling BJP was targeting the Muslims generally to fulfill its political agenda.

But he strongly felt that if they protested too strongly, there could very well be another outburst of mass violence which would hurt everyone and the Muslims had already suffered enough! The question of timing was critically important for the people who regarded themselves as the victims in the present situation.

It remains to be seen how the major political parties, HR groups and cultural bodies in Assam react to present developments.

Among the poorest of the myriad ethnic groups in Assam, the Miya Muslims as they call themselves, while others use the word pejoratively, have mostly settled on the char-lands and unclaimed, inhospitable territories in the Brahmaputra valley and elsewhere. They sustain themselves by engaging in primary activities like agriculture or fishing. Their men folk migrate to nearby towns to do odd jobs in the real estate, transport or hospitality sectors. When the going gets tough, some migrate to other Indian states for work.

Their ancestors arrived in Assam from the 1920s or so, encouraged by the British rulers, from Mymensingh and other Eastern districts of undivided Bengal. So far, no historian has denied the well-recorded accounts of their migration.

By no stretch of the imagination could the surviving old timers among them or their descendants be described as ‘illegal’ encroachers.

(IPA Service)

Views are personal