BJP-led state governments resorting to communal cleansing of educational institutions

What has happened in the Government New Law College in Indore and some other places is a disturbing pointer as to how the deep communalisation and polarisation in society is now affecting the educational system.

The incident which took place in Indore can only be called as communal cleansing of Muslims in the teaching faculty. The RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit in the college began protesting against the alleged “religious fundamentalist thought being promoted by four Muslim teachers of the college”. They also questioned the “high number of Muslim” faculty members in the college. In reality, out of the 28 teachers, only four are Muslims.

In a memorandum submitted by the president of the ABVP unit, the Muslim teachers were charged with “promoting Muslim and Islamic culture inside the campus”. They were accused of promoting “love jihad” with the absurd claim that these teachers took female students to restaurants and pubs.

The principal of the college, Prof Inamur Rahman, who also happens to be a Muslim, responded by taking off the four Muslim teachers and two others against whom also complaints were made, from their teaching duties for five days and asked for an enquiry by a retired district judge.

Not satisfied with this action, the ABVP students hurled new charges. They accused the principal of keeping a book, ‘Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System’, written by one Dr Farhat Khan, in the college library. They claimed that the book contained remarks against the RSS and the Hindu community.