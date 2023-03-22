BJP lies exposed as minister claims one lakh love jihad cases, his office puts number at zero

For the past several weeks, saffron ideologues under the aegis of the Hindu Sakal Samaj have been holding rallies across Maharashtra demanding a law against ‘Love Jihad” in the state.

Minister for women and child welfare Mangal Prabhat Lodha recently told the Assembly that there were one lakh such cases of Hindu girls marrying Muslim boys under duress or false lures across the state. Now it turns out he has lied.

When Samajwadi Party MLA Riaz Shaikh wrote to the Women and Child Welfare Commission which Lodha chairs and under which a committee has been constituted to probe love jihad cases, he received a stunning reply. The number of cases were “none” (nirank or zero in Marathi). National Herald has copies of both his letter and the government’s reply.

This has now created a storm in the state with several members of the Legislative Assembly demanding action against Lodha. Lying to the House constitutes a Breach of Privilege of its members and Shaikh has demanded an abject apology from the minister. Congress MLA and former minister Aslam Sheikh, however, has called outright for his resignation while Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto has said since his own department contradicts his statement he must prove beyond reasonable doubt that there are one lakh cases of love jihad in the state or else apologize to the people of Maharashtra.