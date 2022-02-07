BJP likely to lose power in Goa and Uttarakhand; Opposition must be prepared to foil horse trading attempts

The BJP seems set to be knocked out of power in Uttarakhand and Goa which go to the polls on February 14.

Goa, in particular, presents a peculiar situation. There are 40 seats in the legislative assembly. In the elections held 2017, Congress had won a majority by bagging 17 seats while the BJP won only 13 seats. However, blatant horse trading by the BJP enabled it to form a government there.

Incidentally, switchovers by MLAs in the state continued during the whole five year term of the legislative assembly. It’s a sort of record that about 60 per cent of MLAs from various political parties (24 out of 40) deserted their parties to join others.

Since only one or two MLAs can tilt the balance in formation of the government in the state, as we have seen earlier, every political party in the fray this time seems to be nursing hope of forming a government in case of a hung assembly.